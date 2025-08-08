“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|08/10/2020
|
|End date:
|08/07/2025
|Start price/share:
|$483.38
|End price/share:
|$1,180.37
|Starting shares:
|20.69
|Ending shares:
|20.69
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|144.19%
|Average annual return:
|19.57%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,416.64
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $24,416.64 today (as of 08/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 144.19% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Games are won by players who focus on the playing field, not by those whose eyes are glued to the scoreboard.” — Warren Buffett