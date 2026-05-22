“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASD: CDNS) produced an exceptional result. An investor who put $10,000 into Cadence shares on 05/23/2016 and simply held the position through 05/21/2026 would have seen that investment grow to $147,029.80, based on the share prices shown below. The exercise highlights both the power of long-term compounding and the scale of shareholder value creation that can occur when a business sustains strong growth over an extended period.

Cadence Design Systems is a key provider of electronic design automation, or EDA, software and related tools used in semiconductor and systems design. That position places the company near the center of several durable industry trends, including rising chip complexity, expanding compute demand, and the increasing importance of advanced design workflows in areas such as AI infrastructure, automotive electronics, and high-performance computing.

CDNS 10-Year Return Snapshot

CDNS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/23/2016 $10,000



05/23/2016 $147,029



05/21/2026 End date: 05/21/2026 Start price/share: $24.38 End price/share: $358.46 Starting shares: 410.17 Ending shares: 410.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,370.30% Average annual return: 30.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $147,029.80

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

The magnitude of the gain reflects more than a favorable market backdrop. Cadence benefited from structural demand for increasingly sophisticated chip design software, a business model built on recurring customer relationships, and a high-value role in customers’ development pipelines. EDA tools are deeply embedded in semiconductor workflows, which can support durable revenue visibility and strong switching costs once platforms are adopted.

The company also operates in a part of the semiconductor ecosystem that is less dependent on unit shipment growth alone. As chip architectures become more complex, design intensity rises. That can support spending on verification, simulation, digital design, system analysis, and adjacent software tools even when portions of the broader chip cycle are uneven. Over time, that dynamic has helped strengthen the market’s view of Cadence as a high-quality compounder rather than a purely cyclical semiconductor name.

Key Takeaways From This CDNS Investment Example

A $10,000 investment became $147,029.80 over roughly 10 years.

The total return was 1,370.30%.

The annualized return was 30.84%.

Cadence paid no dividend in this calculation, so the result came from share price appreciation.

The case underscores how long holding periods can amplify the effect of sustained earnings and multiple expansion.

Why Long-Term Holding Periods Matter

One reason this example stands out is that it isolates a basic but often overlooked principle: outsized investment outcomes usually require time. Short-term price volatility can be significant, particularly in technology shares, but long-duration returns are often determined more by business execution, competitive position, and reinvestment opportunities than by near-term market moves.

That is especially relevant for companies such as Cadence, where value creation tends to build cumulatively. Gains can come from several sources at once: revenue growth, operating leverage, expansion into adjacent markets, and a premium valuation attached to resilient business models. When those forces reinforce one another over a decade, the compounding effect can be dramatic.

A Closer Look at the Math

The return profile here is straightforward because Cadence did not contribute dividend income to the result. The initial $10,000 investment purchased 410.17 shares at $24.38 per share. With the stock at $358.46 on 05/21/2026, those same 410.17 shares were worth $147,029.80. In other words, the entire outcome was driven by capital appreciation.

That matters because it shows how powerful business-led share price appreciation can be. In dividend-paying stocks, total return may depend partly on reinvested distributions. In CDNS, the return came from the underlying equity value increasing substantially over time.

As shown above, the 10-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, producing an annualized rate of return of 30.84%. This turned a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $147,029.80 as of 05/21/2026. On a total return basis, that equates to 1,370.30%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch