A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASD: CINF) illustrates how long-term stock returns are built through both capital appreciation and reinvested dividends. Using the period from 05/22/2006 through 05/21/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment grew to $76,046.76, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period.

The result is notable not only for its magnitude, but for what it says about compounding. Over extended periods, total return is rarely driven by share-price gains alone. For an insurer such as Cincinnati Financial, the combination of dividend income, dividend reinvestment, and time can materially affect the final outcome.

CINF 20-Year Return Details

CINF 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/22/2006 $10,000



05/22/2006 $76,046



05/21/2026 End date: 05/21/2026 Start price/share: $44.88 End price/share: $168.37 Starting shares: 222.82 Ending shares: 451.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.21 Total return: 660.46% Average annual return: 10.67% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $76,046.76

The figures above imply that Cincinnati Financial generated a 10.67% annualized total return over the full period. In practical terms, that means every $10,000 invested at the start of the period became $76,046.76 by 05/21/2026, with dividends reinvested. On a cumulative basis, the gain was 660.46%.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 20-Year Total Return?

Cincinnati Financial’s long-term return came from two distinct sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock price rose from $44.88 to $168.37.

the stock price rose from $44.88 to $168.37. Dividend income: the company paid a cumulative $43.21 per share over the period, and those cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment effect is visible in the change in share count. An initial 222.82 shares grew to 451.66 shares by the end of the period. In other words, the investor did not simply benefit from a higher stock price; the investment also compounded through ownership of a larger number of shares.

This distinction matters. Price return measures only the stock’s change in market value. Total return incorporates dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment. For dividend-paying equities, especially over multi-decade periods, the gap between the two can be substantial.

Dividend Reinvestment and Compounding

Dividend reinvestment works by converting each cash payout into additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. Over time, this creates a compounding cycle:

Dividends purchase incremental shares.

Those additional shares receive future dividends.

Subsequent reinvestment increases the share base again.

The effect becomes more powerful as the holding period lengthens.

For a company with an established dividend record, this can be a meaningful contributor to wealth creation even if the initial dividend yield is moderate. The 20-year CINF outcome is a useful example of that principle.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share, CINF has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.23%, using the ending share price of $168.37.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $44.88 per share, the current $3.76 annualized dividend translates into a yield on cost of 4.97%.

Yield on cost does not measure the return available to a new buyer today, but it does help quantify how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position. For investors focused on rising income streams, that can be one of the most important long-term characteristics of a dividend stock.

Why Cincinnati Financial Is Often Evaluated as a Long-Term Holding

Cincinnati Financial is generally analyzed through the lens of insurance underwriting, investment income, book value growth, and dividend durability. As a property and casualty insurer, its long-run results can be influenced by underwriting discipline, catastrophe losses, reserve development, and returns on the investment portfolio. Those factors can create uneven year-to-year earnings, but they are central to understanding long-term shareholder outcomes.

For that reason, long holding periods can be especially relevant when assessing insurers. Short-term results may be shaped by loss events or market volatility, while multi-year results more clearly reflect capital allocation, dividend policy, and the underlying economics of the business.

Key Takeaways A $10,000 investment in Cincinnati Financial in May 2006 grew to $76,046.76 by May 2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

The total return over the period was 660.46%, or 10.67% annualized.

Cumulative dividends paid were $43.21 per share during the 20-year period.

The ending share count more than doubled, from 222.82 shares to 451.66 shares, due to reinvestment.

Using a current annualized dividend of $3.76, the stock’s current yield is about 2.23% and yield on cost is 4.97%.

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming