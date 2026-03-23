“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Warren Buffett’s oft-cited observation on holding periods underscores a central tenet of equity investing: aligning one’s time horizon with the underlying economics of the business, rather than with short-term market sentiment. For investors prepared to commit capital for a decade or more, the key question is whether the company can compound value through cycles, not how its share price behaves from quarter to quarter.

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what is important is not the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 10 years to 2016, investors considering an investment into shares of Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASD: CINF) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full decade-long time horizon. Below we examine how such a strategy would have worked out, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout.

CINF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/23/2016 $10,000



03/23/2016 $31,523



03/20/2026 End date: 03/20/2026 Start price/share: $65.09 End price/share: $158.43 Starting shares: 153.63 Ending shares: 199.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $25.70 Total return: 215.30% Average annual return: 12.17% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $31,523.22

Over this 10-year period, the buy-and-hold strategy in Cincinnati Financial generated an annualized total return of 12.17%, turning a hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 03/23/2016 into $31,523.22 as of 03/20/2026. On a cumulative basis, that represents a total return of 215.30%. These figures incorporate the impact of reinvesting all dividends and therefore capture both price appreciation and income.

For context, a 12% compound annual growth rate over a decade is consistent with strong equity performance, particularly for an income-oriented insurer. It highlights how a relatively modest-looking annual return can translate into more than tripling one’s capital when allowed to compound uninterrupted.

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is whether to reinvest dividends or take them in cash. Over the past 10 years, Cincinnati Financial Corp. has paid $25.70 per share in dividends. For the analysis above, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock. For consistency, the reinvestment is performed using the closing price on the ex-dividend date for each distribution.

This approach is often referred to as a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP. By increasing the share count from 153.63 to 199.01 over the 10-year period, reinvested dividends contributed meaningfully to the ending portfolio value. Without reinvestment, investors would have accumulated cash income but owned fewer shares, and therefore captured less of the subsequent price appreciation and future dividend growth.

Dividend reinvestment can be particularly powerful in sectors such as property and casualty insurance, where companies like Cincinnati Financial typically target steady, sustainable dividend increases rather than rapid, high-risk expansion. The incremental shares acquired each year build a larger base on which future dividends are paid, creating a classic compounding effect.

Current Yield And Yield On Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share, we calculate that CINF has a current yield of approximately 2.37% at the recent share price used in this analysis. That level of income aligns with Cincinnati Financial’s positioning as a conservative, income-oriented holding within the property and casualty insurance space.

Another interesting datapoint we can examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, expressing the current annualized dividend of $3.76 against the original $65.09 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.64%. Put differently, the investor who bought in 2016 is now receiving income equivalent to 3.64% of the original capital deployed each year, before considering any potential future dividend increases.

While yield on cost is not a valuation metric for new buyers, it provides a useful lens on the income growth experienced by long-term shareholders. For dividend-focused investors, this progression from an initial yield closer to 2% into a mid-single-digit yield on cost over time is one of the core attractions of holding quality, dividend-growing franchises through cycles.

Cincinnati Financial As A Long-Term Dividend Compounder

Cincinnati Financial is widely recognized as a long-standing dividend payer. The company is a member of the group of so-called dividend “Aristocrat” or “Champion”-type insurers that have increased their regular dividend for multiple decades in succession, underscoring a corporate culture focused on returning capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

As a property and casualty insurer, Cincinnati Financial’s earnings profile is tied to underwriting performance and investment returns on its float. Over the decade examined, the company navigated a range of macroeconomic and market environments, including periods of low interest rates and elevated catastrophe losses. Despite these headwinds, its ability to sustain and grow its dividend, alongside share price appreciation, reflects disciplined risk management and a measured approach to capital allocation.

For long-term investors, that profile has two important implications:

Dividends have been a consistent, growing component of total return, not merely an add-on to price performance.

Management’s emphasis on underwriting discipline and balance sheet strength has historically supported resilience through market downturns, which can help investors remain committed to a buy-and-hold strategy.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results. Regulatory changes, competitive dynamics in commercial and personal lines, catastrophe exposure, and interest rate volatility all represent ongoing risks for insurers and their shareholders. Nevertheless, the track record over this decade illustrates how a relatively stable, dividend-focused business can deliver equity-like returns when held patiently.

Looking Ahead: The Next 10 Years

The 215.30% total return achieved over the last decade naturally prompts the question of what the next 10 years might look like for Cincinnati Financial. While the future path of interest rates, catastrophe losses, equity markets, and the broader economic cycle is uncertain, several structural themes are likely to shape returns:

Interest rate environment: Higher prevailing yields can benefit insurers’ investment portfolios over time, though mark-to-market volatility may affect near-term results.

Higher prevailing yields can benefit insurers’ investment portfolios over time, though mark-to-market volatility may affect near-term results. Underwriting discipline: Maintaining pricing power and risk selection standards will be critical to sustaining underwriting profitability as claims trends evolve.

Maintaining pricing power and risk selection standards will be critical to sustaining underwriting profitability as claims trends evolve. Capital management: The balance among dividends, share repurchases, and reinvestment in the business will influence per-share value creation.

The balance among dividends, share repurchases, and reinvestment in the business will influence per-share value creation. Regulatory and climate considerations: Changes in climate patterns, regulatory frameworks, and reinsurance costs may affect catastrophe exposure and required capital buffers.

While no one can reliably forecast the precise return profile over the coming decade, the historical record demonstrates how a combination of steady dividend growth, prudent capital deployment, and time can work in favor of shareholders willing to adopt a genuinely long-term horizon.

These historical performance numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, which standardizes assumptions around dividend reinvestment and trading dates to enable comparable total-return analysis.

Framing The Decision For Long-Term Investors

For investors evaluating Cincinnati Financial today, the backward-looking analysis is not a forecast, but rather a case study in the impact of patience and reinvestment. A decade-long holding period requires a willingness to tolerate interim volatility, including market drawdowns, earnings noise, and sector-specific events. The experience from 2016 to 2026 illustrates that, for at least one cycle, such discipline was rewarded with double-digit annualized returns.

Ultimately, the question for prospective or current shareholders is whether Cincinnati Financial’s competitive position, balance sheet, and dividend policy remain strong enough to justify a similar long-term commitment from here. Answering that requires ongoing analysis of underwriting metrics, reserving practices, investment portfolio composition, and management’s capital allocation decisions.

As Buffett’s quote suggests, a useful test is to ask whether one would be comfortable owning the shares if the market closed for the next 10 years and only the company’s operating performance and cash distributions could drive one’s economic outcome.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Finding the best person or the best organization to invest your money is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make.” — Bill Gross