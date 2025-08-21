“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

PM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/21/2015 $10,000



08/21/2015 $35,440



08/20/2025 End date: 08/20/2025 Start price/share: $80.98 End price/share: $172.85 Starting shares: 123.49 Ending shares: 204.97 Dividends reinvested/share: $47.31 Total return: 254.28% Average annual return: 13.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,440.04

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,440.04 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 254.28% (something to think about: how might PM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Philip Morris International Inc paid investors a total of $47.31/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.4/share, we calculate that PM has a current yield of approximately 3.12%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.4 against the original $80.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.85%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Money is better than poverty, if only for financial reasons.” — Woody Allen