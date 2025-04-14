“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

TAP 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/14/2015 $10,000



04/14/2015 $9,950



04/11/2025 End date: 04/11/2025 Start price/share: $76.96 End price/share: $60.69 Starting shares: 129.94 Ending shares: 163.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.75 Total return: -0.52% Average annual return: -0.05% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,950.11

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,950.11 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.52% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $14.75/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.88/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.88 against the original $76.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.03%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert