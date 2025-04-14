“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|04/14/2015
|
|End date:
|04/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$76.96
|End price/share:
|$60.69
|Starting shares:
|129.94
|Ending shares:
|163.92
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$14.75
|Total return:
|-0.52%
|Average annual return:
|-0.05%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,950.11
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.05%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,950.11 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.52% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $14.75/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.88/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 3.10%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.88 against the original $76.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.03%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“A risk-reward ratio is important, but so is an aggravation-satisfaction ratio.” — Muriel Siebert