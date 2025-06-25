The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

ED 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/27/2005 $10,000



06/27/2005 $50,115



06/24/2025 End date: 06/24/2025 Start price/share: $46.13 End price/share: $100.19 Starting shares: 216.78 Ending shares: 499.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $53.45 Total return: 400.91% Average annual return: 8.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,115.96

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $50,115.96 today (as of 06/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 400.91% (something to think about: how might ED shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Consolidated Edison Inc paid investors a total of $53.45/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.4/share, we calculate that ED has a current yield of approximately 3.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.4 against the original $46.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.35%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham