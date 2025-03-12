“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

03/11/2025 End date: 03/11/2025 Start price/share: $80.48 End price/share: $117.70 Starting shares: 124.25 Ending shares: 152.14 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.00 Total return: 79.07% Average annual return: 12.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,908.48

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,908.48 today (as of 03/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 79.07% (something to think about: how might DUK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Duke Energy Corp paid investors a total of $20.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.18/share, we calculate that DUK has a current yield of approximately 3.55%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.18 against the original $80.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.41%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman