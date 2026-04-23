“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is long enough to show whether total return has been driven primarily by price appreciation, dividend income, or the compounding effect of reinvestment. For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASD: HBAN), a $10,000 investment made in April 2016 grew meaningfully by April 2026, with dividends reinvested along the way. The result offers a useful case study in how a regional bank stock can compound over time when both income and share accumulation are included in the analysis.

HBAN 10-Year Return Details

HBAN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/25/2016 $10,000



04/25/2016 $25,048



04/22/2026 End date: 04/22/2026 Start price/share: $10.16 End price/share: $16.82 Starting shares: 984.25 Ending shares: 1,488.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.49 Total return: 150.44% Average annual return: 9.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,048.90

Based on those inputs, a $10,000 investment in HBAN on 04/25/2016 would have grown to $25,048.90 by 04/22/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 150.44% and an annualized return of 9.62%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove HBAN’s 10-Year Return?

The result reflects two separate return streams:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $10.16 to $16.82 over the period.

the stock price rose from $10.16 to $16.82 over the period. Dividend income and reinvestment: HBAN paid $5.49 per share in cumulative dividends during the 10-year span, and those distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment effect materially changed the outcome. The original 984.25 shares grew to 1,488.95 shares by the end of the period, meaning a substantial portion of the ending value came from accumulated share count rather than price gains alone. This is a central feature of long-term dividend compounding: when dividends are reinvested consistently, the investor is purchasing more shares during both strong and weak market periods, increasing the base on which future dividends are paid.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

For bank stocks in particular, total return often differs meaningfully from price return. A review based only on the starting and ending stock price would understate the full investment result. In HBAN’s case, dividend reinvestment increased both the ending share count and the ending portfolio value, demonstrating why total return is generally the more useful measure for evaluating long holding periods.

In this analysis, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on the stock’s ex-dividend date. That approach is standard in many total return calculators and provides a reasonable framework for estimating the compounding effect of a dividend reinvestment plan.

HBAN Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.62 per share, HBAN has a current yield of approximately 3.69% based on the ending share price of $16.82. Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. On that basis, $0.62 against the initial $10.16 share price produces a yield on cost of about 6.10%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth and a lower original entry price may improve the income profile of a long-held position over time.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year HBAN Investment

A $10,000 investment in HBAN in April 2016 grew to $25,048.90 by April 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The investment generated a 150.44% total return, or 9.62% annualized.

Cumulative dividends of $5.49 per share played a significant role in the result.

Reinvestment increased the share count from 984.25 to 1,488.95, highlighting the effect of compounding.

Viewed through a total return lens, HBAN delivered a solid long-term outcome over the period measured. The main analytical lesson is straightforward: for dividend-paying financial stocks, long-run performance is best judged not only by the movement in the stock price, but by the combined contribution of dividends, reinvestment, and time.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” — Phillip Fisher