“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AMGN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/15/2015 $10,000



07/15/2015 $24,771



07/14/2025 End date: 07/14/2025 Start price/share: $160.45 End price/share: $297.03 Starting shares: 62.32 Ending shares: 83.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $64.74 Total return: 147.79% Average annual return: 9.49% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,771.96

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $24,771.96 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 147.79% (something to think about: how might AMGN shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Amgen Inc paid investors a total of $64.74/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.52/share, we calculate that AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.52 against the original $160.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.00%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Cash is a fact, profit is an opinion.” — Alfred Rappaport