“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

— Warren Buffett

One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMD 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/14/2005
$10,000

$57,423

04/11/2025
End date: 04/11/2025
Start price/share: $16.26
End price/share: $93.40
Starting shares: 615.01
Ending shares: 615.01
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 474.42%
Average annual return: 9.13%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $57,423.68

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $57,423.68 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 474.42% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros