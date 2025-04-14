“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a two-decade holding period for an investor who was considering Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|04/14/2005
|
|End date:
|04/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$16.26
|End price/share:
|$93.40
|Starting shares:
|615.01
|Ending shares:
|615.01
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|474.42%
|Average annual return:
|9.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$57,423.68
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $57,423.68 today (as of 04/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 474.42% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros