“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Marriott International, Inc. (NASD: MAR) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

MAR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/05/2015 $10,000



05/05/2015 $35,197



05/02/2025 End date: 05/02/2025 Start price/share: $78.21 End price/share: $249.47 Starting shares: 127.86 Ending shares: 141.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.08 Total return: 251.88% Average annual return: 13.41% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,197.64

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.41%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $35,197.64 today (as of 05/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 251.88% (something to think about: how might MAR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Marriott International, Inc. paid investors a total of $13.08/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.52/share, we calculate that MAR has a current yield of approximately 1.01%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.52 against the original $78.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.29%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch