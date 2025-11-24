The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Blackrock Inc (NYSE: BLK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

BLK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/25/2005 $10,000



11/25/2005 $146,947



11/21/2025 End date: 11/21/2025 Start price/share: $111.00 End price/share: $1,014.72 Starting shares: 90.09 Ending shares: 144.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $200.53 Total return: 1,369.73% Average annual return: 14.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $146,947.33

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $146,947.33 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,369.73% (something to think about: how might BLK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Blackrock Inc paid investors a total of $200.53/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 20.84/share, we calculate that BLK has a current yield of approximately 2.05%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 20.84 against the original $111.00/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.85%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis