“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

06/05/2025 End date: 06/05/2025 Start price/share: $44.81 End price/share: $25.63 Starting shares: 223.16 Ending shares: 223.16 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -42.80% Average annual return: -10.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,720.57

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,720.57 today (as of 06/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.80% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham