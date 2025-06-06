“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|06/08/2020
|
|End date:
|06/05/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.81
|End price/share:
|$25.63
|Starting shares:
|223.16
|Ending shares:
|223.16
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-42.80%
|Average annual return:
|-10.58%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,720.57
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,720.57 today (as of 06/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.80% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham