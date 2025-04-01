One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

03/31/2025 End date: 03/31/2025 Start price/share: $138.10 End price/share: $478.13 Starting shares: 72.41 Ending shares: 78.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $22.25 Total return: 275.07% Average annual return: 14.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,491.42

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $37,491.42 today (as of 03/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 275.07% (something to think about: how might MLM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. paid investors a total of $22.25/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.16/share, we calculate that MLM has a current yield of approximately 0.66%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.16 against the original $138.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.48%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham