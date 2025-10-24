“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/26/2020
|
|End date:
|10/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$230.18
|End price/share:
|$190.97
|Starting shares:
|43.44
|Ending shares:
|43.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-17.03%
|Average annual return:
|-3.67%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,296.54
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -3.67%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,296.54 today (as of 10/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -17.03% (something to think about: how might CRL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“As long as you enjoy investing, you’ll be willing to do the homework and stay in the game.” — Jim Cramer