“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/28/2020 $10,000



12/28/2020 $9,950



12/24/2025 End date: 12/24/2025 Start price/share: $299.65 End price/share: $298.21 Starting shares: 33.37 Ending shares: 33.37 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -0.48% Average annual return: -0.10% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,950.18

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,950.18 today (as of 12/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.48% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch