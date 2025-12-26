“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/28/2020
|
|End date:
|12/24/2025
|Start price/share:
|$299.65
|End price/share:
|$298.21
|Starting shares:
|33.37
|Ending shares:
|33.37
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-0.48%
|Average annual return:
|-0.10%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,950.18
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.10%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,950.18 today (as of 12/24/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -0.48% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch