“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

CMG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2020 $10,000



04/28/2020 $29,804



04/25/2025 End date: 04/25/2025 Start price/share: $17.37 End price/share: $51.78 Starting shares: 575.71 Ending shares: 575.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 198.10% Average annual return: 24.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,804.35

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,804.35 today (as of 04/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 198.10% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett