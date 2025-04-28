“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/28/2020
|
|End date:
|04/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$17.37
|End price/share:
|$51.78
|Starting shares:
|575.71
|Ending shares:
|575.71
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|198.10%
|Average annual return:
|24.44%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$29,804.35
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $29,804.35 today (as of 04/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 198.10% (something to think about: how might CMG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett