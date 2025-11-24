The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

ALGN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 11/25/2005 $10,000



11/25/2005 $206,779



11/21/2025 End date: 11/21/2025 Start price/share: $6.90 End price/share: $142.56 Starting shares: 1,449.28 Ending shares: 1,449.28 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,966.09% Average annual return: 16.35% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $206,779.72

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.35%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $206,779.72 today (as of 11/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,966.09% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell