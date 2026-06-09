“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about wealth creation than day-to-day price volatility. For Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX), that long-term view has been extraordinary: a $10,000 investment made on 06/09/2021 and held through 06/08/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $221,604.79. That result highlights the scale of FIX’s share-price appreciation over the period, with dividend reinvestment adding a modest incremental boost.

Comfort Systems USA is a building services company focused primarily on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, along with installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement work. Its business is tied to non-residential construction, industrial projects, and ongoing service demand, which can create a mix of cyclical exposure and recurring revenue. Over the past five years, the market has rewarded the company with a dramatic re-rating.

FIX 5-Year Return Details

FIX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2021 $10,000



06/09/2021 $221,604



06/08/2026 End date: 06/08/2026 Start price/share: $85.39 End price/share: $1,852.03 Starting shares: 117.11 Ending shares: 119.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.31 Total return: 2,116.14% Average annual return: 85.83% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $221,604.79

The numbers above show just how powerful compounding becomes when a stock delivers outsized capital appreciation. In this case, a five-year annualized return of 85.83% transformed $10,000 into more than $221,000. On a total return basis, including reinvested dividends, the gain was 2,116.14%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The dominant factor was the rise in FIX shares from $85.39 to $1,852.03 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment contributed additional value, but this was primarily a share-price story rather than an income story. That distinction matters when evaluating whether the past five years are likely to be repeatable.

Starting share count: 117.11

117.11 Ending share count after dividend reinvestment: 119.66

119.66 Total dividends reinvested per share: $6.31

$6.31 Increase in shares from reinvestment: relatively modest compared with the scale of the price gain

That pattern is typical of lower-yielding stocks that generate exceptional total returns. Dividends add to performance, but when the yield is small, the investment outcome depends far more on earnings growth, margin expansion, cash generation, capital allocation, and the valuation investors are willing to assign the business.

Dividend Yield, Yield on Cost, and Why They Matter Less Here

Over the five years examined, Comfort Systems USA paid $6.31 per share in dividends, and this analysis assumes those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.2 per share, FIX has a current yield of approximately 0.17%.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the original $85.39 share price, the current 3.2 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 0.20%.

For a stock like FIX, these income metrics are informative but not central. The investment case over this period was overwhelmingly driven by business performance and multiple expansion, not by current income. Investors focused solely on dividend yield would likely have overlooked the scale of the total return.

Key Takeaways From the 5-Year FIX Investment

If the question is simple—what would $10,000 invested in Comfort Systems USA in 2021 be worth today?—the answer is $221,604.79, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The more important takeaway is broader:

Total return matters more than yield alone. A low-yield stock can still produce exceptional results.

A low-yield stock can still produce exceptional results. Long holding periods can capture operating momentum and market revaluation. Short-term volatility often obscures that effect.

Short-term volatility often obscures that effect. Reinvestment helps, but business execution matters most. In FIX’s case, dividend reinvestment was additive, not decisive.

In FIX’s case, dividend reinvestment was additive, not decisive. Past returns set a high bar. A stock that has compounded at this pace for five years may face more demanding expectations going forward.

Strong historical performance does not automatically translate into similar future gains, but it does demonstrate what sustained compounding can look like when a company executes well and the market increasingly rewards that execution.

One more piece of investment wisdom worth keeping in view:

“Our job is to find a few intelligent things to do, not to keep up with every damn thing in the world.” — Charlie Munger