“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|03/27/2020
|
|End date:
|03/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$46.58
|End price/share:
|$110.19
|Starting shares:
|214.68
|Ending shares:
|214.68
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|136.56%
|Average annual return:
|18.79%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$23,653.72
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,653.72 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 136.56% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman