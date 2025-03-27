“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

03/26/2025 End date: 03/26/2025 Start price/share: $46.58 End price/share: $110.19 Starting shares: 214.68 Ending shares: 214.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 136.56% Average annual return: 18.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,653.72

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 18.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $23,653.72 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 136.56% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman