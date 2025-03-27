“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering MetLife Inc (NYSE: MET) back in 2020, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|03/27/2020
|
|End date:
|03/26/2025
|Start price/share:
|$30.87
|End price/share:
|$83.93
|Starting shares:
|323.94
|Ending shares:
|383.31
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$10.02
|Total return:
|221.71%
|Average annual return:
|26.33%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,176.03
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.33%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $32,176.03 today (as of 03/26/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 221.71% (something to think about: how might MET shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that MetLife Inc paid investors a total of $10.02/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.18/share, we calculate that MET has a current yield of approximately 2.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.18 against the original $30.87/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.42%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra