One of the most important lessons investors can draw from Warren Buffett is how to think about the time horizon for an equity investment. Immediately after buying shares of a stock, investors can watch the market value change day to day — and in the modern era, minute by minute. Some days the broader market will be higher, other days lower. These short-term price fluctuations, however, often distract from the longer-term wealth creation that can result from simply holding quality businesses over full market cycles.

Snap-On, Inc. (NYSE: SNA) offers a useful illustration of this point. Snap-On is a leading manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, and diagnostics solutions primarily serving professional technicians in automotive and industrial markets. The company has operated for more than a century and has established a reputation for durable products and a premium brand, characteristics that long-term investors typically value.

Below, we review the result of a hypothetical 10-year holding period for an investor who considered Snap-On shares in early 2016, invested $10,000, ignored interim volatility, reinvested dividends, and held the position through to March 2026.

SNA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/23/2016 $10,000



03/23/2016 $29,110



03/20/2026 End date: 03/20/2026 Start price/share: $155.81 End price/share: $356.90 Starting shares: 64.18 Ending shares: 81.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $53.42 Total return: 191.20% Average annual return: 11.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,110.12

As we can see, the 10-year investment result worked out strongly, with an annualized rate of return of 11.28%. That performance level is above the long-run historical average for U.S. equities and compares favorably to many bond and cash alternatives available over the same period. A $10,000 investment made 10 years ago would have grown into $29,110.12 as of 03/20/2026, assuming dividends were fully reinvested. On a total-return basis, that outcome represents a gain of 191.20%. For investors focused on long-term wealth accumulation, this invites an obvious question: how might SNA shares perform over the next 10 years?

It is important to recognize that this return was not achieved in a straight line. Between March 2016 and March 2026, Snap-On shares experienced periods of volatility, including the broad market sell-off associated with the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent shifts in interest rate expectations and industrial demand. Investors who were willing to tolerate interim drawdowns and maintain conviction in the company’s fundamentals were ultimately rewarded over the full decade.

Beyond share price appreciation, another meaningful contributor to SNA’s total return over these 10 years has been the steady payment of cash dividends. Over the period examined, Snap-On, Inc. distributed a total of $53.42 per share in dividends to shareholders. For the above calculations, those dividends are assumed to have been automatically reinvested into additional shares of the stock, a strategy often referred to as a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Reinvestment increases the share count over time — in this example from 64.18 shares at the outset to 81.59 shares by March 2026 — which in turn amplifies the effect of future dividend payments and potential price gains. (For the purpose of these calculations, the closing price on each ex-dividend date is used.)

Snap-On has also built a track record of regular dividend increases. The company is widely followed by income-oriented investors because of its multi-decade history of annual dividend growth, supported by resilient free cash flow generation from its tools, diagnostics, and equipment businesses. While the pattern and magnitude of future dividend hikes will depend on earnings growth, capital allocation priorities, and macroeconomic conditions, the period from 2016 to 2026 underscores how a growing dividend stream can be a core component of total return for long-term shareholders.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.76/share, we calculate that SNA has a current yield of approximately 2.73%. Another useful data point is “yield on cost” — that is, expressing the current annualized dividend of 9.76 per share against the original $155.81 per-share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.75%. Over time, if the dividend continues to rise while the investor’s cost basis remains fixed, yield on cost can increase meaningfully, even if the current market yield fluctuates.

From a portfolio-construction perspective, an 11.28% annualized return over a decade highlights the potential benefits of combining durable business models with disciplined holding periods. Investors often underestimate the impact that even low- to mid-teens compound annual growth rates can have when sustained over many years. A return profile similar to the SNA experience would more than double capital in 10 years and could produce substantially larger balances over multi-decade horizons, particularly when paired with regular contributions and continued dividend reinvestment.

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results, and investors should remain mindful of risks specific to Snap-On and to the broader industrial and automotive tool markets, including cyclical demand, competition, technological change, and execution risk. Nonetheless, the 2016‑2026 period for SNA serves as a concrete case study in the type of outcome that can be realized when investors align their time horizon with the underlying economics of a high-quality franchise rather than with short-term price movements.

Here’s one more investment quote to consider before you go:

“Don’t wait for the perfect time, you will wait forever. Always take advantage of the time you’re given and make it perfect.” — Daymond John

For investors seeking additional ideas with similar long-term, income-oriented characteristics, it can be helpful to study portfolios built by well-known value investors and capital allocators. Names that consistently appear in such portfolios often share attributes such as durable competitive advantages, conservative balance sheets, and a history of returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.