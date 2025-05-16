“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

PSX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/18/2020 $10,000



05/18/2020 $19,915



05/15/2025 End date: 05/15/2025 Start price/share: $76.28 End price/share: $124.77 Starting shares: 131.10 Ending shares: 159.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.10 Total return: 99.15% Average annual return: 14.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,915.54

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $19,915.54 today (as of 05/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 99.15% (something to think about: how might PSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Phillips 66 paid investors a total of $19.10/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.8/share, we calculate that PSX has a current yield of approximately 3.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.8 against the original $76.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.05%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“To achieve satisfactory investment results is easier than most people realize; to achieve superior results is harder than it looks.” — Benjamin Graham