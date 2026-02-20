The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2006, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

IBM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/21/2006 $10,000



02/21/2006 $62,025



02/19/2026 End date: 02/19/2026 Start price/share: $76.96 End price/share: $256.28 Starting shares: 129.94 Ending shares: 241.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $90.68 Total return: 520.10% Average annual return: 9.55% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $62,025.92

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.55%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $62,025.92 today (as of 02/19/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 520.10% (something to think about: how might IBM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that International Business Machines Corp paid investors a total of $90.68/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.72/share, we calculate that IBM has a current yield of approximately 2.62%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.72 against the original $76.96/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.40%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“We ignore outlooks and forecastsâ€¦ we’re lousy at it and we admit it â€¦ everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman