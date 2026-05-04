“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period offers a useful lens for evaluating total return, particularly in dividend-paying stocks where income can offset modest share-price movement. For Hasbro, Inc. (NASD: HAS), a $10,000 investment made in May 2021 and held through May 2026 produced a positive return, with dividends accounting for a meaningful share of the outcome.

Using dividend reinvestment assumptions, that initial $10,000 position grew to $11,754.78 as of 05/01/2026. That equates to a total return of 17.53% and an average annual return of 3.29% over the period. The result is notable because Hasbro’s ending share price was slightly below the starting share price, meaning the investment gain came primarily from dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment rather than capital appreciation alone.

HAS 5-Year Return Details

HAS 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/04/2021 $10,000



05/04/2021 $11,754



05/01/2026 End date: 05/01/2026 Start price/share: $98.20 End price/share: $95.27 Starting shares: 101.83 Ending shares: 123.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.24 Total return: 17.53% Average annual return: 3.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,754.78

What Drove Hasbro’s Total Return?

The headline number is straightforward: $10,000 invested in Hasbro in 2021 became $11,754.78 by 05/01/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. But the composition of that return matters.

Hasbro’s share price moved from $98.20 to $95.27 over the period, so price performance alone would not explain the gain. The larger contributor was income. The company paid $13.24 per share in dividends over the five-year stretch, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 101.83 shares to 123.36 shares. That additional ownership helped offset the weaker end share price and lifted total ending value.

This is a useful reminder that for established dividend payers, total return and price return can diverge materially. A flat or slightly negative share-price result does not necessarily translate into a poor investment outcome if the income stream remains substantial and is reinvested over time.

Hasbro Total Return at a Glance

Key figures from the five-year holding period:

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $11,754.78

Total return: 17.53%

Annualized return: 3.29%

Share price change: from $98.20 to $95.27

Total dividends reinvested per share: $13.24

Share count growth through reinvestment: from 101.83 to 123.36

These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, using the closing price on the ex-date for dividend reinvestment.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.80 per share, HAS has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.94%, using the referenced share price of $95.27. Measured against the original purchase price of $98.20, that same annual dividend rate implies a yield on cost of about 2.99%.

Yield on cost does not determine current market value, but it can help illustrate how a shareholder’s income stream compares with the original entry price. In a case like Hasbro, where the stock’s price was relatively unchanged over the full period, that income component becomes even more important in assessing the investment result.

Why Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment matters most when price appreciation is limited. Here, the ending share price was lower than the starting share price, yet the investment still generated a positive five-year return. The reason is simple:

Cash dividends added to shareholder return even when the stock price did not rise.

Reinvested dividends bought additional shares over time.

Those extra shares then participated in future dividend payments as well.

That compounding effect is visible in the increase from 101.83 starting shares to 123.36 ending shares. For dividend stocks, this mechanism can be the central driver of long-horizon returns when valuation multiples or business growth do not produce a strong move in the share price.

One more piece of investment wisdom worth keeping in view:

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis