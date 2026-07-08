“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. In the case of EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT), a $10,000 investment made on 07/08/2021 grew to $25,958.87 by 07/07/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates to a total return of 159.57% and an average annual return of 21.02%.

The outcome highlights the combined effect of capital appreciation, dividend reinvestment, and time. EQT is one of the largest U.S. natural gas producers, and its equity performance over this period reflected not only company-specific execution but also the broader revaluation of natural gas-focused energy producers following the low-price environment that prevailed in earlier years.

EQT 5-Year Return At A Glance

EQT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/08/2021 $10,000



07/08/2021 $25,958



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $21.34 End price/share: $51.76 Starting shares: 468.60 Ending shares: 501.48 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.76 Total return: 159.57% Average annual return: 21.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,958.87

The share price alone rose from $21.34 to $51.76 over the period. Reinvested dividends further increased the share count from 468.60 to 501.48, lifting the ending value beyond what price appreciation alone would have produced. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove EQT’s Total Return?

EQT’s five-year return was driven primarily by equity re-rating and earnings leverage to natural gas prices, with dividends playing a secondary but still meaningful role. For much of the past decade, U.S. gas producers traded under pressure because of oversupply, weak realized prices, and investor skepticism toward capital discipline. As those conditions improved, companies with scale, operating efficiency, and stronger balance sheets were better positioned to benefit.

EQT has spent recent years emphasizing operational execution, free cash flow generation, and balance sheet improvement. In a commodity-sensitive business, that matters. When pricing strengthens, investors tend to reward producers that can convert higher revenue into cash flow while maintaining discipline on spending and shareholder returns.

The Role Of Dividends And Reinvestment

Over the period examined, EQT paid $2.76 per share in dividends, with the analysis assuming each distribution was reinvested on the ex-dividend date at the closing price. That reinvestment increased the investor’s share count by roughly 32.88 shares, which then participated in subsequent gains.

This is a useful reminder that total return and price return are not the same. For dividend-paying stocks, even a modest yield can meaningfully affect long-term compounding when distributions are consistently reinvested.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.66 per share, EQT has a current yield of approximately 1.28% using the ending share price of $51.76. Measured against the original purchase price of $21.34, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 3.09%.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in EQT on 07/08/2021 grew to $25,958.87 by 07/07/2026.

Total return was 159.57%, including reinvested dividends.

The annualized return was 21.02% over the five-year period.

Share price appreciation was the main driver, while dividend reinvestment added incremental compounding.

EQT’s performance reflects both company-specific execution and the cyclicality of the natural gas market.

Why The Five-Year Lens Matters

Short-term market moves often obscure the economics of the underlying business. A five-year lens captures more of the effects of commodity cycles, capital allocation, dividend policy, and valuation change. In EQT’s case, the period shows how a natural gas producer can generate outsized shareholder returns when sector conditions improve and management execution supports that improvement.

That does not mean future results will follow the same path. It does mean historical total return is most informative when viewed in the context of business quality, industry structure, commodity exposure, and the mechanics of compounding through reinvested cash distributions.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“We ignore outlooks and forecasts… we’re lousy at it and we admit it … everyone else is lousy too, but most people won’t admit it.” — Martin Whitman