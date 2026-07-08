“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) has delivered a striking long-term return over the past decade. Based on the return profile shown below, a $10,000 investment made on 07/08/2016 and held through 07/07/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $115,488.86. That result highlights both the scale of APO’s share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested distributions over time.

The broader takeaway is straightforward: long holding periods can materially change the economics of an equity investment, particularly when capital gains and cash distributions work together. In Apollo’s case, the combination was unusually powerful.

APO 10-Year Return Summary

APO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/08/2016 $10,000



07/08/2016 $115,488



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $15.45 End price/share: $119.33 Starting shares: 647.25 Ending shares: 968.07 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.11 Total return: 1,055.20% Average annual return: 27.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $115,488.86

On these figures, Apollo Global Management produced a 1,055.20% total return over the period, equivalent to an annualized return of 27.71%. Put differently, the investment increased by more than elevenfold over roughly ten years. These calculations were generated with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The result was driven primarily by share-price appreciation, with dividend reinvestment adding a meaningful secondary contribution. The starting share price in this analysis was $15.45, compared with an ending share price of $119.33. Over the same period, the share count increased from 647.25 to 968.07 through dividend reinvestment, illustrating how a steady cash payout can expand ownership even without additional capital contributions.

That distinction matters. When evaluating a long-term holding, price return alone can understate the full outcome. Total return captures both the change in the stock price and the incremental value created by reinvesting distributions into additional shares.

Dividend Reinvestment and Compounding

Apollo Global Management paid $19.11 per share in cumulative dividends over the period used in this analysis. Reinvesting those distributions increased the original position from 647.25 shares to 968.07 shares, a gain of more than 320 shares without any new cash outlay beyond the initial $10,000 investment.

For long-term holders, that is the core advantage of a dividend reinvestment strategy:

cash distributions purchase additional shares;

those added shares can generate future dividends of their own; and

the compounding effect becomes more significant as the holding period lengthens.

In the calculations above, dividends are assumed to be reinvested using the closing price on the ex-date. That framework is useful because it presents a total-return view rather than a price-only snapshot.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.25 per share, APO has a current yield of approximately 1.89% based on the ending share price shown above. Another way to view the income profile is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Based on the original entry price of $15.45 per share, the current annualized dividend equates to a yield on cost of 12.23%. That metric can be useful in illustrating how dividend growth and capital appreciation interact over time, though it is most informative when paired with current yield and total-return analysis.

Key Takeaways

Apollo Global Management’s 10-year performance in this example can be summarized in three points:

A $10,000 investment grew to $115,488.86 with dividends reinvested.

Total return reached 1,055.20%, or 27.71% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 647.25 to 968.07, materially enhancing the final value.

Returns of this magnitude are rare, which is precisely why long-term total-return analysis is valuable. It shows not only how much wealth a stock created over time, but also how much of that outcome came from disciplined compounding rather than short-term price movement alone.

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch