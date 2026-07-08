“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term Verizon stock investment provides a useful case study in how price appreciation and dividend reinvestment can combine over time. For income-oriented equities in particular, headline share-price movement often tells only part of the story. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has historically been defined as much by its dividend stream as by its stock price, making total return the more relevant measure of performance.

Using a 20-year holding period beginning in July 2006, the results show that a patient investor who reinvested dividends would have generated materially stronger returns than a price-only view might suggest. That distinction is central when evaluating telecom stocks, where mature business models, large capital requirements, and relatively high payout ratios often make income a significant share of long-run shareholder returns.

Back in 2006, an investor considering VZ faced a straightforward question: would Verizon prove to be a durable long-term holding? The data below show what happened to a hypothetical $10,000 investment held through July 2026 with all dividends reinvested.

VZ 20-Year Return Details

VZ 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/10/2006 $10,000



07/10/2006 $39,737



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $29.66 End price/share: $42.59 Starting shares: 337.15 Ending shares: 932.83 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.93 Total return: 297.29% Average annual return: 7.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,737.17

What the Verizon Total Return Shows

On these assumptions, Verizon delivered a 20-year total return of 297.29%, turning $10,000 into $39,737.17 by 07/07/2026. The annualized return was 7.14%. Those figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

The most important takeaway is that the bulk of the long-term result was not driven by dramatic share-price appreciation alone. Verizon’s stock price rose from $29.66 to $42.59 over the period, a positive but relatively modest gain compared with the full investment outcome. The stronger result came from the cumulative effect of dividends and the additional shares purchased through reinvestment.

That is visible in the share count. An initial 337.15 shares grew to 932.83 shares by the end of the period. In other words, reinvested distributions substantially expanded ownership over time, allowing later dividends to be paid on a much larger base of shares. This is the core compounding mechanism behind dividend reinvestment plans.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Over the past 20 years, Verizon Communications Inc paid $43.93 per share in dividends, based on the assumptions used in this analysis. That amount exceeds the original 2006 purchase price of $29.66 per share, which helps explain why reinvestment had such a large effect on ending value.

For the calculations above, each dividend is assumed to be reinvested into new shares at the closing price on the ex-dividend date. This method matters because it reflects how dividends can accumulate into incremental ownership, especially in a stock where yield has long been a defining component of expected return.

In practical terms, reinvestment changes the profile of a long-term holding in three ways:

It converts cash distributions into additional shares.

It increases future dividend income because more shares are owned.

It can improve long-run total return even when price appreciation is moderate.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.83 per share, VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.64% using the ending share price of $42.59.

Another useful metric is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price. Using the same $2.83 annual dividend and the initial price of $29.66, Verizon’s yield on cost works out to 9.54%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how a long-held dividend stock may become more income-productive relative to the original capital committed. At the same time, it should not be confused with current yield, which is the market-based income rate available to a new buyer today.

Key Takeaways

For a concise summary, the 20-year Verizon investment result can be reduced to a few core points:

A $10,000 investment grew to $39,737.17 with dividends reinvested.

The annualized total return was 7.14%.

Share-price appreciation alone does not fully explain the outcome.

Dividend reinvestment was a major driver of compounding.

Verizon’s long-run investment profile has been heavily income-oriented.

For investors evaluating Verizon stock over long periods, the central lesson is straightforward: total return matters more than price return, and dividends have been a decisive part of the historical result.

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham