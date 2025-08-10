“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hartford Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: HIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|08/03/2015
|
|End date:
|07/31/2025
|Start price/share:
|$48.23
|End price/share:
|$124.39
|Starting shares:
|207.34
|Ending shares:
|257.36
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.55
|Total return:
|220.13%
|Average annual return:
|12.34%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,014.31
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,014.31 today (as of 07/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 220.13% (something to think about: how might HIG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hartford Insurance Group Inc paid investors a total of $13.55/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that HIG has a current yield of approximately 1.67%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $48.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.46%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger