The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hartford Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: HIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

HIG 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/03/2015 $10,000



08/03/2015 $32,014



07/31/2025 End date: 07/31/2025 Start price/share: $48.23 End price/share: $124.39 Starting shares: 207.34 Ending shares: 257.36 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.55 Total return: 220.13% Average annual return: 12.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,014.31

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,014.31 today (as of 07/31/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 220.13% (something to think about: how might HIG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hartford Insurance Group Inc paid investors a total of $13.55/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that HIG has a current yield of approximately 1.67%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $48.23/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.46%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger