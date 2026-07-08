“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment outcome than short-term market swings. In the case of Nordson Corp. stock, a $10,000 investment made in 2016 produced a strong long-term total return by combining share-price appreciation with reinvested dividends.

This review looks at what happened to an investment in shares of Nordson Corp. (NASD: NDSN) over the 10-year period beginning July 8, 2016, and ending July 7, 2026. The result offers a useful illustration of how compounding works when a quality industrial stock delivers both capital gains and steady cash distributions over time.

NDSN 10-Year Return Overview

NDSN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/08/2016 $10,000



07/08/2016 $37,020



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $85.88 End price/share: $286.03 Starting shares: 116.44 Ending shares: 129.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $20.52 Total return: 270.15% Average annual return: 13.98% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $37,020.49

Over this period, the original $10,000 investment grew to $37,020.49, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 270.15% and an annualized return of 13.98% as of 07/07/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Nordson’s 10-Year Total Return?

Nordson’s long-term result came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $85.88 to $286.03 per share.

the stock rose from $85.88 to $286.03 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends purchased additional shares over time, increasing the share count from 116.44 to 129.41.

That distinction matters. Looking only at the stock price understates the full shareholder return. Reinvested dividends added to the compounding effect by increasing ownership over the holding period, which in turn allowed future gains to build on a larger share base.

In this example, investors received $20.52 per share in dividends over the 10-year period examined. The calculation assumes those dividends were reinvested at the closing price on the ex-dividend date, a standard approach for measuring DRIP-based total return.

Nordson Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.28 per share, NDSN has a current yield of approximately 1.15% using the ending share price of $286.03. That is a modest current yield, which is typical of companies where total return has been driven more by earnings growth and price appreciation than by a high payout rate.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $85.88 per share, the current $3.28 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of roughly 3.82%.

Yield on cost does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it does illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

What This 10-Year Investment Example Shows

This Nordson investment case highlights several core features of long-term equity compounding:

Strong total returns often come from a mix of price gains and dividend reinvestment.

A relatively low current yield can still support meaningful long-term wealth creation if dividend growth and capital appreciation remain durable.

Time in the market can matter more than near-term volatility when the underlying business compounds value over many years.

For holders focused on business quality and long-duration compounding, Nordson’s 2016-to-2026 performance is a clear example of how a disciplined holding period can materially change the outcome of an initial investment.