“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) illustrates how compounding, dividend reinvestment, and sustained business performance can produce outsized returns over time. Based on the return data below, a $10,000 investment made in July 2006 and held through July 2026 would have grown to $279,337.65, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The result highlights a central feature of long-duration equity investing: total return is driven not only by share price appreciation, but also by the incremental accumulation of additional shares through reinvested dividends. In Sherwin-Williams’ case, both factors contributed materially to the final outcome.

Sherwin-Williams 20-Year Total Return

SHW 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/10/2006 $10,000



07/10/2006 $279,337



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $15.88 End price/share: $342.26 Starting shares: 629.72 Ending shares: 816.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.64 Total return: 2,693.01% Average annual return: 18.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $279,337.65

The headline figure is straightforward: Sherwin-Williams produced a 2,693.01% total return over the period, equivalent to an 18.11% annualized return. That is the kind of long-run compounding that can materially alter portfolio outcomes even from a modest initial capital base.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The return came from two reinforcing sources:

Share price appreciation: The stock price rose from $15.88 to $342.26 over the measurement period.

The stock price rose from $15.88 to $342.26 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: Cash dividends bought additional shares, increasing the holding from 629.72 shares to 816.05 shares.

That increase in share count is important. Reinvested dividends do not simply add cash income; they expand ownership. Over long periods, that can meaningfully amplify ending value, especially when the underlying company continues to grow earnings, cash flow, and dividends over time.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Sherwin-Williams paid a cumulative $26.64 per share in dividends during the 20-year holding period used in this analysis. Those distributions represent a smaller portion of total return than price appreciation, but they still played a meaningful role in compounding results through reinvestment.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, the stock’s current yield works out to approximately 0.94% based on the ending share price of $342.26. Viewed through the lens of the original purchase price, that same $3.20 annual dividend implies a yield on cost of about 20.15%.

Yield on cost can be informative when evaluating how dividend growth rewards long-term holders. It does not describe the return available to a new buyer today, but it does show how a rising dividend stream can become increasingly meaningful relative to the initial capital committed years earlier.

Why Sherwin-Williams Has Been a Strong Long-Term Compounder

Sherwin-Williams operates in paints and coatings, with exposure to architectural paint, industrial coatings, and a large company-operated store network. Its long-term performance has been supported by several characteristics that often matter in compounding stories:

Brand strength and distribution: The company has long held a strong position in professional paint and coatings markets.

The company has long held a strong position in professional paint and coatings markets. Recurring demand: Paint and coatings demand is tied not only to new construction, but also to maintenance, repainting, and repair activity.

Paint and coatings demand is tied not only to new construction, but also to maintenance, repainting, and repair activity. Pricing power: Established brands and distribution advantages can help offset input-cost volatility over time.

Established brands and distribution advantages can help offset input-cost volatility over time. Dividend growth discipline: A consistent dividend can contribute to total return and support reinvestment-based compounding.

None of that removes cyclicality. Results can still be influenced by housing activity, renovation trends, industrial production, raw material costs, and broader economic conditions. Even so, the historical return profile suggests the business has been able to convert competitive position and scale into substantial shareholder value over extended periods.

Key Takeaway

A $10,000 investment in Sherwin-Williams in 2006 would have become more than $279,000 by July 2026, assuming dividend reinvestment. The example underscores a simple but powerful point: when a high-quality business compounds over many years, the combination of capital appreciation and reinvested dividends can produce results that are disproportionate to the original investment.

For long-term investors studying total return, Sherwin-Williams offers a clear case study in how patience, business durability, and compounding can work together over a 20-year holding period.