“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a business was able to compound shareholder value through a full market cycle rather than through short-term momentum alone. In the case of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASD: AMAT), a $10,000 investment made on 07/08/2021 and held through 07/07/2026 produced a strong total return, helped by both significant share-price appreciation and the reinvestment of dividends.

Applied Materials is one of the largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, serving chipmakers involved in fabrication, deposition, etch, inspection, packaging, and display technologies. That positioning gives the company meaningful exposure to long-term semiconductor capital spending, while also tying results to a cyclical industry where demand, capacity expansion, and technology transitions can materially affect earnings and valuation.

AMAT 5-Year Return Details

AMAT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/08/2021 $10,000



07/08/2021 $43,641



07/07/2026 End date: 07/07/2026 Start price/share: $132.53 End price/share: $554.50 Starting shares: 75.45 Ending shares: 78.71 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.01 Total return: 336.45% Average annual return: 34.27% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,641.03

On these assumptions, the investment outcome was exceptional. A $10,000 position in AMAT grew to $43,641.03 over roughly five years, equivalent to a 336.45% total return and a 34.27% annualized return. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The dominant contributor was share-price appreciation. AMAT rose from $132.53 to $554.50 during the measurement period, reflecting a substantial re-rating of the stock and underlying business performance. Dividend reinvestment added incrementally to the result by increasing the share count from 75.45 to 78.71 shares.

That distinction matters. When a stock generates a return of this magnitude, the primary engine is usually earnings growth, multiple expansion, or both. In AMAT’s case, dividends contributed positively, but the capital gain accounted for most of the compounding.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Over the past five years, Applied Materials, Inc. paid $7.01 per share in dividends. The return calculation above assumes those dividends were reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That approach modestly increased the ending share count and improved the final portfolio value.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.12 per share, AMAT has a current yield of approximately 0.38%. Measured against the original purchase price of $132.53 per share, that translates into a yield on cost of about 1.60%.

Key Takeaways A $10,000 investment in AMAT on 07/08/2021 grew to $43,641.03 by 07/07/2026.

Total return was 336.45%, or 34.27% annualized.

Most of the gain came from share-price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 75.45 to 78.71 shares.

At a $2.12 annualized dividend, current yield is about 0.38%, and yield on cost is about 1.60%.

How to Think About the Next Five Years

The next five years will not necessarily resemble the last five. For a semiconductor equipment company, future returns can be shaped by wafer-fab equipment spending, utilization rates, memory and logic investment cycles, export controls, competitive intensity, and the pace of process-node migration. As a result, a strong historical return is best viewed as evidence of past compounding rather than a forecast.

Even so, this period illustrates an important point about long-term equity ownership: when a company participates in critical industry infrastructure and executes well through a favorable cycle, the combination of price appreciation and disciplined dividend reinvestment can produce outsized results.

“Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” — Dave Ramsey