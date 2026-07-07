“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is long enough to test whether a dividend-paying stock has delivered durable shareholder returns through both operating cycles and market revaluations. For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), that exercise produced a negative result over the period from July 7, 2021 to July 6, 2026, even after including reinvested dividends. The outcome shows how income can cushion returns, but not always fully offset a weaker share price.

Tyson Foods 5-Year Return at a Glance

TSN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/07/2021 $10,000



07/07/2021 $9,347



07/06/2026 End date: 07/06/2026 Start price/share: $73.39 End price/share: $58.75 Starting shares: 136.26 Ending shares: 159.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.70 Total return: -6.50% Average annual return: -1.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,347.72

A $10,000 investment in Tyson Foods stock on 07/07/2021 would have declined to $9,347.72 by 07/06/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of -6.50% and an annualized return of -1.34%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Result

The key reason for the weak five-year result is straightforward: Tyson Foods shares fell from $73.39 to $58.75 over the measurement period. That capital loss more than offset the benefit of dividends. In other words, the income stream helped narrow the drawdown, but it did not fully overcome the decline in the stock price.

This is an important distinction in dividend investing. A stock can generate meaningful cash distributions and still produce a disappointing total return if valuation compresses, earnings weaken, margins come under pressure, or investors reassess the company’s longer-term prospects. Total return ultimately combines both components: price change and cash income.

The Role of Dividends in Tyson Foods Total Return

Over the five years covered here, Tyson Foods paid $9.70 per share in dividends. Because the calculation assumes those dividends were reinvested, the original 136.26 shares grew to 159.15 shares by the end of the period. That increase in share count demonstrates the mechanical benefit of dividend reinvestment: when cash distributions are used to buy additional shares, future dividends are earned on a larger base.

Even so, reinvestment is not a cure-all. When the underlying stock trends lower, the compounding effect of additional shares may soften the impact, but it may not reverse it. That is exactly what happened in this case. The dividend stream added value, yet the share-price decline remained the dominant factor.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.04 per share, TSN has a current yield of approximately 3.47% using the ending share price of $58.75. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2021 purchase price of $73.39 per share, Tyson Foods’ current annualized dividend of $2.04 implies a yield on cost of 4.73%. For long-term holders, yield on cost can help illustrate how an income stream has developed over time, although it does not change the stock’s current valuation or forward return profile.

Tyson Foods Stock Return: Key Takeaways

The five-year investment result can be summarized in a few points:

Tyson Foods produced a negative total return over the period, even with dividends reinvested.

The primary driver was share-price decline, not a lack of income generation.

Dividend reinvestment increased the investor’s share count from 136.26 to 159.15.

The stock’s current yield is about 3.47%, while yield on cost for the 2021 buyer is about 4.73%.

For investors evaluating Tyson Foods stock, the broader lesson is that dividend yield should be analyzed as one component of return rather than the entire thesis. Income matters, but capital allocation, operating performance, margin resilience, and the valuation investors are willing to assign to those earnings remain central to long-term outcomes.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute.” — William Feather