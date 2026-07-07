“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) illustrates how steady operating performance, persistent dividend payments, and dividend reinvestment can combine to produce meaningful total returns over time. For investors evaluating consumer staples stocks through a buy-and-hold lens, PG offers a useful case study in the power of compounding across a full 20-year period.

Using the period from 07/07/2006 through 07/06/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in Procter & Gamble grew to $46,562.54 with dividends reinvested. That equates to a total return of 365.47% and an average annual return of 7.99%.

Procter & Gamble 20-Year Return Summary

PG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/07/2006 $10,000



07/07/2006 $46,562



07/06/2026 End date: 07/06/2026 Start price/share: $56.50 End price/share: $149.31 Starting shares: 176.99 Ending shares: 311.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $54.30 Total return: 365.47% Average annual return: 7.99% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $46,562.54

In practical terms, the investment more than quadrupled over the period. The result is notable not because it reflects a speculative surge, but because it shows how a mature, globally diversified consumer products business can create long-term shareholder value through a combination of capital appreciation and cash distributions. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove PG’s Total Return?

Procter & Gamble’s 20-year return was driven by two distinct components:

Share price appreciation: PG rose from $56.50 to $149.31 per share.

PG rose from $56.50 to $149.31 per share. Dividends and reinvestment: The company paid $54.30 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 176.99 to 311.75.

That second factor is especially important. A stock with a moderate but persistent dividend can materially increase long-run returns when those cash payments are systematically reinvested. In this case, reinvestment added meaningfully to ending value by purchasing additional shares over time, which then generated their own dividends.

Why Procter & Gamble Fits Long-Term Dividend Strategies

PG is one of the largest consumer staples companies in the world, with a portfolio spanning household and personal care categories. Businesses of this type are often evaluated differently from cyclical or high-growth companies. Investors tend to focus on brand strength, pricing power, free cash flow resilience, and the durability of dividend payments rather than on rapid revenue expansion alone.

That helps explain why long-term results in consumer staples often look incremental year to year but substantial over decades. Returns can compound steadily even when annual gains appear unremarkable in isolation.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.354 per share, PG has a current yield of approximately 2.92% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $56.50 per share.

On that basis, the yield on cost works out to 5.17%. In other words, each original share purchased in 2006 now produces annual dividend income equal to more than 5% of the initial per-share cost, before considering the effect of any additional shares accumulated through reinvestment.

Key Takeaways From a 2006 PG Investment

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $46,562.54

$46,562.54 Total return: 365.47%

365.47% Annualized return: 7.99%

7.99% Main lesson: Dividend reinvestment can materially enhance long-term total return, particularly in stable cash-generating businesses.

For investors studying long-duration equity compounding, Procter & Gamble’s 20-year record underscores an important point: strong long-term outcomes do not require extreme volatility or aggressive growth assumptions. Consistent dividends, business durability, and time can be enough to produce a substantial result.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.” — George Soros