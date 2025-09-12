The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a twenty year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Microsoft Corporation (NASD: MSFT), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a twenty year holding period.

MSFT 20-Year Return Details Start date: 09/12/2005 $10,000



09/12/2005 $270,269



09/11/2025 End date: 09/11/2025 Start price/share: $26.61 End price/share: $501.01 Starting shares: 375.80 Ending shares: 539.45 Dividends reinvested/share: $29.27 Total return: 2,602.68% Average annual return: 17.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $270,269.42

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $270,269.42 today (as of 09/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,602.68% (something to think about: how might MSFT shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Microsoft Corporation paid investors a total of $29.27/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.32/share, we calculate that MSFT has a current yield of approximately 0.66%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.32 against the original $26.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.48%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“A 10% decline in the market is fairly common, it happens about once a year. Investors who realize this are less likely to sell in a panic, and more likely to remain invested, benefitting from the wealthbuilding power of stocks.” — Christopher Davis