“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

HES 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2020 $10,000



06/09/2020 $25,337



06/06/2025 End date: 06/06/2025 Start price/share: $57.67 End price/share: $136.13 Starting shares: 173.40 Ending shares: 186.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.38 Total return: 153.38% Average annual return: 20.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,337.94

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,337.94 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 153.38% (something to think about: how might HES shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hess Corp paid investors a total of $7.38/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that HES has a current yield of approximately 1.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $57.67/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.55%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Sentimentality about an investments leads to lack of discipline.” — Sam Zell