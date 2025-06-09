The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Baker Hughes Company (NASD: BKR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

BKR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2015 $10,000



06/09/2015 $7,605



06/06/2025 End date: 06/06/2025 Start price/share: $64.03 End price/share: $37.90 Starting shares: 156.18 Ending shares: 200.57 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.40 Total return: -23.98% Average annual return: -2.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,605.51

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $7,605.51 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.98% (something to think about: how might BKR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Baker Hughes Company paid investors a total of $7.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that BKR has a current yield of approximately 2.43%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $64.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.80%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch