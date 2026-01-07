Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.

ALGN 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 01/09/2006
$10,000

01/09/2006		   $264,580

01/06/2026
End date: 01/06/2026
Start price/share: $6.34
End price/share: $167.66
Starting shares: 1,577.29
Ending shares: 1,577.29
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 2,544.48%
Average annual return: 17.79%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $264,580.64

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $264,580.64 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,544.48% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth