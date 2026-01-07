“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2006.
|Start date:
|01/09/2006
|
|End date:
|01/06/2026
|Start price/share:
|$6.34
|End price/share:
|$167.66
|Starting shares:
|1,577.29
|Ending shares:
|1,577.29
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|2,544.48%
|Average annual return:
|17.79%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$264,580.64
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $264,580.64 today (as of 01/06/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,544.48% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth