“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

05/20/2025 End date: 05/20/2025 Start price/share: $78.68 End price/share: $90.62 Starting shares: 127.10 Ending shares: 127.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 15.18% Average annual return: 1.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,515.15

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,515.15 today (as of 05/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.18% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger