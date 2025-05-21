“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|05/21/2015
|
|End date:
|05/20/2025
|Start price/share:
|$78.68
|End price/share:
|$90.62
|Starting shares:
|127.10
|Ending shares:
|127.10
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|15.18%
|Average annual return:
|1.42%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,515.15
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,515.15 today (as of 05/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 15.18% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger