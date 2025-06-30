“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.
|Start date:
|06/30/2020
|
|End date:
|06/27/2025
|Start price/share:
|$805.55
|End price/share:
|$1,184.54
|Starting shares:
|12.41
|Ending shares:
|12.41
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|47.05%
|Average annual return:
|8.03%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,707.47
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,707.47 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 47.05% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis