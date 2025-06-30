Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a five year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2020, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a five year holding period.

MTD 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 06/30/2020
$10,000

06/30/2020		   $14,707

06/27/2025
End date: 06/27/2025
Start price/share: $805.55
End price/share: $1,184.54
Starting shares: 12.41
Ending shares: 12.41
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 47.05%
Average annual return: 8.03%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $14,707.47

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.03%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,707.47 today (as of 06/27/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 47.05% (something to think about: how might MTD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis