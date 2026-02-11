“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kraft Heinz Co (NASD: KHC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

02/10/2026 End date: 02/10/2026 Start price/share: $35.54 End price/share: $24.90 Starting shares: 281.37 Ending shares: 354.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.00 Total return: -11.67% Average annual return: -2.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,833.57

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,833.57 today (as of 02/10/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -11.67% (something to think about: how might KHC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kraft Heinz Co paid investors a total of $8.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that KHC has a current yield of approximately 6.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $35.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.04%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes