The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

TMO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/09/2015 $10,000



06/09/2015 $32,185



06/06/2025 End date: 06/06/2025 Start price/share: $128.57 End price/share: $401.90 Starting shares: 77.78 Ending shares: 80.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.60 Total return: 221.91% Average annual return: 12.40% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $32,185.71

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,185.71 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 221.91% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $9.60/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.43%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $128.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.33%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett