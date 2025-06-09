“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|06/09/2015
|
|End date:
|06/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$128.57
|End price/share:
|$401.90
|Starting shares:
|77.78
|Ending shares:
|80.10
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.60
|Total return:
|221.91%
|Average annual return:
|12.40%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$32,185.71
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.40%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $32,185.71 today (as of 06/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 221.91% (something to think about: how might TMO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc paid investors a total of $9.60/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that TMO has a current yield of approximately 0.43%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $128.57/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.33%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett