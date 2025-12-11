“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|12/11/2020
|
|End date:
|12/10/2025
|Start price/share:
|$44.01
|End price/share:
|$73.86
|Starting shares:
|227.22
|Ending shares:
|227.22
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|67.83%
|Average annual return:
|10.91%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,782.38
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,782.38 today (as of 12/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 67.83% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis