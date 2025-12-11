“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Monster Beverage Corp (NASD: MNST)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

12/10/2025 End date: 12/10/2025 Start price/share: $44.01 End price/share: $73.86 Starting shares: 227.22 Ending shares: 227.22 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 67.83% Average annual return: 10.91% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,782.38

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.91%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,782.38 today (as of 12/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 67.83% (something to think about: how might MNST shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis