“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|02/24/2020
|
|End date:
|02/21/2025
|Start price/share:
|$41.08
|End price/share:
|$104.49
|Starting shares:
|243.43
|Ending shares:
|243.43
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|154.36%
|Average annual return:
|20.54%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,435.11
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,435.11 today (as of 02/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 154.36% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger