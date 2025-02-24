Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

BSX 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 02/24/2020
$10,000

02/24/2020		   $25,435

02/21/2025
End date: 02/21/2025
Start price/share: $41.08
End price/share: $104.49
Starting shares: 243.43
Ending shares: 243.43
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 154.36%
Average annual return: 20.54%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $25,435.11

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,435.11 today (as of 02/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 154.36% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger