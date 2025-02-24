“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

BSX 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/24/2020 $10,000



02/24/2020 $25,435



02/21/2025 End date: 02/21/2025 Start price/share: $41.08 End price/share: $104.49 Starting shares: 243.43 Ending shares: 243.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 154.36% Average annual return: 20.54% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $25,435.11

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.54%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $25,435.11 today (as of 02/21/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 154.36% (something to think about: how might BSX shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger