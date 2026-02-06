Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2016 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) and decided upon a decade-long investment time horizon.

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.81%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,792.13 today (as of 02/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 297.79% (something to think about: how might YUM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Yum! Brands Inc paid investors a total of $19.45/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3/share, we calculate that YUM has a current yield of approximately 1.86%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3 against the original $48.48/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.84%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The greater the passive income you can build, the freer you will become.” — Todd Fleming