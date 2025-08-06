“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (NASD: DPZ) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

08/05/2025 End date: 08/05/2025 Start price/share: $111.84 End price/share: $447.13 Starting shares: 89.41 Ending shares: 99.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.42 Total return: 345.59% Average annual return: 16.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,570.93

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $44,570.93 today (as of 08/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 345.59% (something to think about: how might DPZ shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Dominos Pizza Inc. paid investors a total of $34.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.96/share, we calculate that DPZ has a current yield of approximately 1.56%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.96 against the original $111.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.39%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Buy not on optimism, but on arithmetic.” — Benjamin Graham