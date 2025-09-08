The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

CVS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/08/2015 $10,000



09/08/2015 $9,684



09/05/2025 End date: 09/05/2025 Start price/share: $102.14 End price/share: $73.78 Starting shares: 97.90 Ending shares: 131.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $21.32 Total return: -3.11% Average annual return: -0.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,684.57

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.32%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,684.57 today (as of 09/05/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -3.11% (something to think about: how might CVS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and CVS Health Corporation has paid $21.32/share in dividends to shareholders over the past 10 years we looked at above. Many an investor will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a great way for an investor to compound their returns. The above calculations are done with the assuption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calcuations use the closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.66/share, we calculate that CVS has a current yield of approximately 3.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.66 against the original $102.14/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.53%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“I make no attempt to forecast the market; my efforts are devoted to finding undervalued securities.” — Warren Buffett