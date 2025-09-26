“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Nike (NYSE: NKE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

NKE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/28/2015 $10,000



09/28/2015 $12,825



09/25/2025 End date: 09/25/2025 Start price/share: $61.07 End price/share: $69.24 Starting shares: 163.75 Ending shares: 185.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.78 Total return: 28.27% Average annual return: 2.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,825.84

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,825.84 today (as of 09/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 28.27% (something to think about: how might NKE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Nike paid investors a total of $10.78/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.6/share, we calculate that NKE has a current yield of approximately 2.31%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.6 against the original $61.07/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.78%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra