“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five-year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. A patient shareholder focuses less on short-term volatility and more on what a business can earn and distribute over time.

How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT)? Below we examine the outcome of a hypothetical five-year investment in the stock made in early 2021, with dividends reinvested along the way.

Vertiv, headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, provides critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks, and industrial and commercial applications. The company went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2020, and has since benefited from structural growth drivers such as cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and, more recently, investment in power and cooling capacity to support artificial intelligence workloads.

VRT 5-Year Return Details Start date: 03/29/2021 $10,000



03/29/2021 $131,515



03/26/2026 End date: 03/26/2026 Start price/share: $19.28 End price/share: $252.40 Starting shares: 518.67 Ending shares: 521.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.40 Total return: 1,215.06% Average annual return: 67.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $131,515.24

As shown above, the five-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 67.51%. That performance would have turned a $10,000 investment made five years ago into $131,515.24 as of 03/26/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

On a total return basis, that is a gain of 1,215.06%, far outpacing broad U.S. equity indices over the same period. The calculation incorporates both price appreciation and the impact of reinvested distributions. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Vertiv’s strong share price performance over this period reflects a combination of robust revenue growth, margin expansion, and increasing investor attention on companies leveraged to data center and AI-related capital expenditure. The company has reported improving profitability metrics as it has worked through pandemic-era supply chain constraints, repriced contracts, and scaled its global service footprint. As is often the case with high-momentum industrial and technology infrastructure names, this fundamental progress has been amplified by multiple expansion as investors have assigned a higher valuation to future earnings streams.

The Role Of Dividends In Total Return

Dividends are always an important investment factor to consider, and Vertiv Holdings Co has paid $0.40 per share in dividends to shareholders over the five-year period reviewed above. Although VRT is not a high-yielding equity, the cash distributions contributed modestly to total return, particularly when automatically reinvested.

Many investors will only invest in stocks that pay dividends, so this component of total return is always an important consideration. Automated reinvestment of dividends into additional shares of stock can be a powerful way for an investor to compound returns over long holding periods. In this example, DRIP activity increased the share count from 518.67 to 521.02 over five years, adding incremental exposure to the subsequent price appreciation.

The above calculations are done with the assumption that dividends received over time are reinvested (the calculations use the closing price on the ex-dividend date). While the impact of compounding is modest over a relatively short five-year span and with a low starting yield, it becomes more meaningful over longer horizons or in the case of companies with a history of consistent dividend growth.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.25 per share, we calculate that VRT has a current yield of approximately 0.10% at the share price level cited in the table above. Another interesting data point to examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of $0.25 against the original $19.28 per share purchase price. That works out to a yield on cost of 0.52%.

For income-focused investors, these figures underscore that Vertiv is primarily a capital appreciation story rather than an income story. The dividend currently plays a symbolic and capital-allocation role more than a cash-yield role; management has historically prioritized reinvestment in growth, balance sheet flexibility, and strategic initiatives over a large cash payout.

Context Around Vertiv’s Business And Risks

Vertiv operates in markets closely tied to secular themes: data center capacity additions, 5G deployment, cloud and colocation growth, and the build-out of power and thermal management infrastructure to support increasingly dense computing. Over the last several years, spending by hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise customers on power, cooling, racks, and integrated solutions has supported double-digit order growth for Vertiv and its peers.

However, investors should also be mindful that the stock’s path from 2021 to 2026 was not linear. VRT has experienced periods of considerable volatility, including drawdowns associated with supply chain challenges, cost inflation, and shifting sentiment toward cyclical capital equipment vendors. High-return outcomes such as the one illustrated above are typically accompanied by elevated risk and substantial price swings along the way.

Moreover, the 1,215.06% total return shown here is backward-looking. It reflects a very specific entry point, exit date, and set of market conditions — including a powerful re-rating of AI-related infrastructure names. Forward returns from today’s valuation levels may differ significantly, particularly if growth normalizes or sector enthusiasm cools.

What A Long-Term Investor Might Consider Next

For investors thinking in the five-year increments that Warren Buffett often emphasizes, a historical case study like this is a useful reminder of how powerful compounding can be when a high-growth business executes well and the market revalues its prospects. At the same time, it is not a guarantee of what the next five years will bring.

Looking ahead, key variables for Vertiv will likely include:

the pace and durability of data center and AI-related capital expenditures;

Vertiv’s ability to sustain margin improvements amid competitive and cost pressures;

management’s capital allocation priorities between organic investment, acquisitions, and shareholder returns; and

valuation levels relative to the company’s growth, earnings quality, and balance sheet leverage.

Past performance, even when exceptional, should be weighed carefully against these forward-looking considerations. Investors contemplating VRT today may wish to stress-test assumptions about growth, profitability, and multiples to assess whether the risk-reward trade-off remains attractive from current levels.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Investors should purchase stocks like they purchase groceries, not like they purchase perfume.” — Benjamin Graham